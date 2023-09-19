RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Tech is coming off a nail-biting loss to North Texas in Week 3. It was a game-winning field goal that sealed the 40-37 final score for the Mean Green.

Looking ahead to Week 4, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are ranked No. 2 in rush defenses, allowing just 1.74 yards per rush. It will be up to the Bulldogs offense to start fast and keep the run game efficient.

“There’s definitely an awareness on our part of how big they are up front,” said head coach Sonny Cumbie. “How disruptive they are with their linebackers and their defensive front. They do a great job of rushing the passer. They’re the biggest defensive front that we’ve played and will play. They’re huge up front and they’re very active they’re very athletic.”

As for the passing game, getting the ball in Smoke Harris’ hands will be ideal for the Bulldogs. Especially coming off the matchup against North Texas where Smoke registered just 77 receiving yards.

“I think it’s just trying to get him easy touches with all of our playmakers and trying to figure out what are our advantages,” Coach Cumbie said. “Trying to really exposure those and trying to play to those strengths. Throwing the ball vertically down the field with him, getting him the ball and space. They’re a really good tackling football team.”

“We just have to come out and do our job,” wide receiver Smoke Harris said. “We have to come out and execute from the start. We did ourselves in deep holes and then we dig ourselves back out at the end. If we start fast, if we start the way we finish, games would be very different.”

The Bulldogs, now 2-2, will travel to Lincoln taking on Nebraska in their only Power 5 matchup on the schedule. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.