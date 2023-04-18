SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Tuesday was a historic night in Shreveport for Louisiana Tech football.

The Bulldogs made the trip down Interstate 20 from Ruston to the Port City for a practice at Lee Hedges Stadium.

The Bulldog roster features nine players from Shreveport as Head Coach Sonny Cumbie has put an emphasis on recruiting homegrown talent during his time at the helm of the program. That homegrown talent includes Offensive Lineman and one of the best Byrd Yellow Jackets in recent memory, Redshirt Sophomore Carson Bruno.

“Being in high school and always wanting to play college football it means a lot that they are looking here in Shreveport and are still looking,” we just had a practice obviously ” Bruno said. It’s nice to give back to the community that’s only an hour away.

Cumbie hopes the practice becomes a tradition for the program in the city. He also hopes it will serve as inspiration for the next generation of Shreveport talent.

“Louisiana Tech needs to have a presence (in Shreveport) on an annual basis,” Cumbie said. “Hopefully there were a couple of kids in the stands that saw our players and had the hope and the encouragement to do the things that need to be done to be in these shoes one day.”

The Bulldogs will hold their annual Spring Game on Saturday in Ruston at 11:00 A.M.

SHREVEPORT NATIVES ON 2023 LOUISIANA TECH FOOTBALL ROSTER