RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech suffered just its second loss at home this season, falling 81-74 to UAB on Saturday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.



LA Tech (10-8, 3-4 C-USA) got a combined 50 points from its backcourt of Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis , but UAB dominated the glass to the tune of 21 offensive rebounds that they cashed in for 30 second-chance points.



Williams and Willis had 23 of the team’s 35 first-half points as the Bulldogs held a slim 35-34 advantage at the midway point.



The lead was short-lived as UAB (13-5, 4-3 C-USA), playing with one of the nation’s best scorers in Jordan Walker, went on a fast 10-0 run to take its largest lead of the game at 44-34.



LA Tech punched back though, producing an 8-0 run that included a three-pointer and offensive rebound/putback by Quandre Bullock to get to within one.



The two teams traded baskets for the longest time, but it was after the eighth tie of the game at 60-60 that the ‘Dogs began to separate themselves. It was a four-minute stretch that saw the Bulldogs limit the Blazers to just two points while the home team knocked down six free throws and got a pair of buckets in the paint by Willis and Williams.



LA Tech had its largest lead at 70-62 with 4:46 to go. However, UAB took advantage of Isaiah Crawford picking up his fifth foul via a technical, and ended the game on a 19-4 run.



The Bulldogs were only able to force eight turnovers, but did knock down 10 three-pointers and 22 free throws while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Williams finished with a career-high 27 and Willis had a season-high 23.



The Blazers shot just 37.1 percent from the field, but took 14 more shots. Eric Gaines led the visitors on offense with 22.