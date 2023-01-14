RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech suffered just its second loss at home this season, falling 81-74 to UAB on Saturday afternoon inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
LA Tech (10-8, 3-4 C-USA) got a combined 50 points from its backcourt of Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis, but UAB dominated the glass to the tune of 21 offensive rebounds that they cashed in for 30 second-chance points.
Williams and Willis had 23 of the team’s 35 first-half points as the Bulldogs held a slim 35-34 advantage at the midway point.
The lead was short-lived as UAB (13-5, 4-3 C-USA), playing with one of the nation’s best scorers in Jordan Walker, went on a fast 10-0 run to take its largest lead of the game at 44-34.
LA Tech punched back though, producing an 8-0 run that included a three-pointer and offensive rebound/putback by Quandre Bullock to get to within one.
The two teams traded baskets for the longest time, but it was after the eighth tie of the game at 60-60 that the ‘Dogs began to separate themselves. It was a four-minute stretch that saw the Bulldogs limit the Blazers to just two points while the home team knocked down six free throws and got a pair of buckets in the paint by Willis and Williams.
LA Tech had its largest lead at 70-62 with 4:46 to go. However, UAB took advantage of Isaiah Crawford picking up his fifth foul via a technical, and ended the game on a 19-4 run.
The Bulldogs were only able to force eight turnovers, but did knock down 10 three-pointers and 22 free throws while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Williams finished with a career-high 27 and Willis had a season-high 23.
The Blazers shot just 37.1 percent from the field, but took 14 more shots. Eric Gaines led the visitors on offense with 22.
