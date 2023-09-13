RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Coming off a blowout victory against Northwestern State, the bulldogs look to Week 3 and what could be the difference a 3-1 record or being 2-2.

Converting in the red zone more consistently would be a driving factor to securing wins.

“We do have to finish when get in those drives where we get stalled in the red zone,” said quarterback Hank Bachmeier. “We’ve got to be able to finish. Especially in some of these other games we’ve got to be able to finish in the red zone. Three points or seven points or no points is a big difference especially when you look at Joe many field goals we kicked. Three field goals or three touchdowns is a big difference.”

“Execution of eight to ten to twelve plays drives has kind of been our Achilles Heel a little bit so we’ve got to get better at that from the execution standpoint,” said head coach Sonny Cumbie. “Love the explosive plays. We want to try to create explosive plays in the run game and also in the throw game.”

In the event the Bulldogs do need to bring out their special teams unit, kicker Jacob Barnes is as consistent as they come being recognized as Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week.

“Looking at it on a weekly basis, to just know that you moved on from the past week and you have another week ahead of you go make your kicks for your team ultimately is what you’re trying to do,” Barnes said.

La Tech hosts North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Joe Aillet Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Last season, the Bulldogs fell to the Mean Green in a 20 point deficit.