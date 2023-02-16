RUSTON, La. (KMSS/KTAL) — Entering his seventh season at the helm of the Louisiana Tech baseball program, Lane Burroughs has transformed Tech into a destination for college baseball fans throughout the nation.

The Bulldogs have hosted a regional, made two straight NCAA Tournament appearances, and are coming off the first Conference USA Tournament Championship in school history.

Following an offseason that saw Burroughs sign a contract extension, what’s next for the Diamond Dogs? Sam Rothman finds out in an exclusive conversation with the Bulldog skipper.