RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Lady Techsters seem to have found a rhythm as they look to extend their five game win streak.

LA Tech’s 66-62 win over Sam Houston marked the 1,200th program victory. This milestone has only been achieved by five women’s college basketball programs in history.

Following the matchup, guard Paris Guillory earned Conference USA Freshman of the Week.

“Paris has a fearless nature about her and she doesn’t dwell on something good or bad for too long,” said head coach Brooke Stoehr. “She’s usually onto the next thing pretty quickly and that’s her personality. She had a big stretch there in the third quarter where she goes on an 8-0 personal run and takes the charge during that stretch. We extend the lead out to 15. She just brings an energy. When she’s out on the court, she’s talking in practice. She has a fun nature about her and I think it just adds to this group. It helps this group just loosen up a little bit.”

The Lady Techsters will be back on the court Jan. 10 as they host Middle Tennessee. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Thomas Assembly Center.