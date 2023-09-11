RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was an in-state rivalry Saturday night between Louisiana Tech and Northwestern State.

The Bulldogs dominated with a 51-21 win in the 80th meeting with the Demons.

It was the run game that was especially impressive for both teams. True freshman running back Keith Willis led the ground game for the Bulldogs with 188 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

“Well tonight he was Bulldozer,” head coach Sonny Cumbie said. “Tonight he was, but tomorrow he might be back to Keith, you never know with him. I think the challenge is with all players is having a night like he had tonight and then coming back on Monday and playing really hard in practice. Very proud of Keith Willis. Very proud of how hard he ran, he broke tackles, really ignited our football teams on his explosive runs.”

Louisiana Tech takes on North Texas in a conference game at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 16.