RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bulldogs had a comeback win against FIU this past weekend. One of the biggest takeaways from the matchup was the connection between quarterback Hank Bachmeier and receiver Smoke Harris.

Harris had a standout game Saturday night with 155 receiving yards. The sixth-year is one of the most decorated FBS players with his most recent being Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week.

“The way he played Saturday night, it was amazing,” said head coach Sonny Cumbie. “He was in the zone. He just went beast mode on the whole thing. We just threw him the ball and he made everybody miss and broke tackles. It’s amazing his ability to break tackles and to make people miss. I think our kids feed off that. I think on offense I think our players feed off his energy.”

“It was definitely really fun and man he is an incredible player,” Bachmeier said. “Just watching that little guy go is awesome.”

Smoke will have the change to outdo these stats on Saturday, Sept. 2 when the Bulldogs take on SMU in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.