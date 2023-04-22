RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – The Louisiana Tech Football team concluded its spring ball slate with the conclusion of the spring game Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium following the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sarah and A.L. Williams Champions Plaza at 10 a.m. outside the northeast corner of the stadium.



The Spring Game pitted the offense against the defense with a modified scoring system. The defense began the scrimmage with a goal line stand by forcing and recovering a fumble, but in the end, the offense outpaced the defense, 54-27.



“Our guys came out and competed today. I’m really encouraged with these guys,” said head coach Sonny Cumbie . “There are a lot of areas we can get better at, but the growth we have had over these 15 practices is a testament to the intent they have had each day to improve.



Our QBs made plays today, extended plays with their legs, and kept plays alive, especially when we were in negative situations. So I’ve been pleased with both and where we are right now, but now it is about the progress we can make over June and July before Fall camp.”

CHAMPIONS PLAZA



The plaza, named in honor of former Louisiana Tech student-athlete and football coach A.L. Williams and his wife, Sarah, will include recognition of the most highly-decorated student-athletes and teams in the University’s history, including statues of Terry Bradshaw, Fred Dean, Karl Malone, Kim Mulkey, Willie Roaf, and Teresa Weatherspoon.



“We are inspired about the future of Louisiana Tech athletics,” said Director of Athletics and Vice President Eric Wood. “We are thankful to Chris and his family for helping make this possible. Chris wanted a space for Coach A.L. and Mrs. Sarah to honor these great athletes, and it is very exciting to break ground here today and combine this with the future projects here in the north end zone.”



The plaza is part of a redesign of the north end zone entrance of the facility that will also include a new student-athlete success center in the near future.



Former LA Tech football standout Chris Richardson, the nephew of A.L. and Sarah Williams, provided the philanthropic gift to fund the construction of the plaza.



SPRING BALL

Tech opened its spring practice schedule on March 21, with the first of 15 spring practices on the practice fields east of Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs worked on their craft from 7-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays with three Saturday scrimmages inside Joe Aillet Stadium.



One detour from the regular practice schedule was a 6 p.m. practice on Tuesday, April 18, at Lee Hedges Stadium on the campus of Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport. The practice allowed the Shreveport Bulldog faithful to get their first glimpse of the 2023 squad and meet and greet team members and coaches during a post-practice autograph session.



“Louisiana Tech needs to have a presence in Shreveport annually,” head coach Sonny Cumbie said. “Hopefully, a couple of kids in the stands saw our players and had the hope and encouragement to do the things that need to be done to be in our player’s shoes one day.”



Nine Bulldogs on the 2023 squad were able to practice in their hometown, including offensive lineman Carson Bruno who played at Lee Hedges Stadium while prepping at C.E. Byrd High School.



“Being in high school and always wanting to play college football means a lot for us to practice here and that our coaches are looking here for the next Bulldogs,” Bruno said.

Saturday’s Spring Game pitted the offense against the defense in a modified scoring system, with the offense outpacing the defensive side of the ball, taking the scrimmage 51-27.



Tech fans got their first official look at Boise State transfer Hank Bachmeier who arrived earlier in the Spring and has worked quickly to adjust to the new setting.



“It’s been quite an adjustment being a Southern California kid and adjusting to the new time zone,” said Hank Bachmeier . “I’ve only been here a month, so it’s been an adjustment to stay in touch with family and friends back home, but everyone here has been very welcoming since I got here. I’ve been focusing on getting to know the guys and start building relationships.



Our QB room is really tight. They have been great. We spend a lot of time with each other on and off the field. There’s also been more connection with our wide receiver group lately. Early on, we were sometimes missing, but I think you can see that timing and connection are starting to get there.”

FALL SCHEDULE

LA Tech will open the 2023 season at home with a Conference USA matchup against FIU inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26. The Week Zero game will be the first of six home games in Ruston for the Bulldogs, including a non-conference in-state matchup with Northwestern State (Sep. 9).



North Texas on Sep. 16 will be the first of four C-USA tilts, followed by WKU making the trip from Bowling Green on Thursday, Oct. 5. New conference mates New Mexico State (Oct. 24) and Sam Houston (Nov. 11) will also visit the Joe, with Sam Houston serving as 2023’s Homecoming game.



Tech will make two non-conference road trips beginning on Sep. 2 to SMU and Nebraska three weeks later, on Sep. 23. The Bulldogs’ first C-USA road test will take place in El Paso against UTEP (Sep. 29) before visiting Middle Tennessee on Oct. 10. Tech will play two of its final three games on the road against new C-USA against Liberty (Nov. 4) and Jacksonville State on Nov. 18 to wrap up the regular season slate.



Kick times and the broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.