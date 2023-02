RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Tech outfielder Cole McConnell has been suspended from the team indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

McConnell, was first team All-Conference USA last season after hitting .336 with 9 homeruns and 76 runs batted in. He’s also the program’s all time RBI leader with 108 for his career.

Without McConnell, the Bulldogs still took care of Nicholls State 11-1 on Friday night at J.C. Love Field.