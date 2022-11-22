RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech football Redshirt Senior Joshua Mote won bowl games in his first three seasons at Tech and made a trip to the postseason in his first four.

In his final two years, the Bulldogs have gone through a coaching change and have won a combined six contests and enter Saturday’s senior day against UAB already eliminated from postseason contention.



It isn’t the finish Mote or the other thirteen seniors envisioned to their careers, but it is the finish that awaits them. One final game in the stadium they’ve won fifteen games in over the last four years.



“It’s hard not to get emotional about it. This week has been tough. Trying to gather everything and process all this stuff,” said the two-time Louisiana Tech graduate. “This place means the world to me.”



Griffin Hebert will also play his final home game on Saturday, entering the contest 15th in the nation in yards per catch.



UAB will make a return to Northwest Louisiana, after defeating BYU 31-28 in the 2021 Independence Bowl. The Blazers need a win to become bowl eligible. A Bulldog win will end the Blazers’ season.



Kickoff is set for 2:30 from Joe Aillet Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.