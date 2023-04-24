RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech will have a new week 1 starter in 2023.

Matthew Downing, who started in Tech’s season opener last season against Missouri and appeared in four games for the Bulldogs before suffering a season-ending ACL tear has entered the Transfer Portal.

The Alpharetta, Georgia native threw for 356 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in his only season in Ruston.

Downing will head to his fourth program, spending time at Georgia and TCU prior to his stint in Ruston.

Downing did not participate in Louisiana Tech’s Spring Game, as he is not cleared for contact. Head Coach Sonny Cumbie revealed the starting quarterback spot would most likely come down to Boise State transfer Hank Bachmeier and second-year signal caller Jack Turner.

“I think it’s really Hank and Jack,” said Cumbie. “Just the advancements they’ve made this Spring I think it’s going to be really hard…(Matthew) has a chance but I think with what Hank and Jack have done this Spring they’ve solidified themselves.”

Cumbie also gave an update on Downing’s recovery from the knee injury suffered against Rice.

“I think he’ll probably be ready this summer.”

Bachmeier, Turner, and Junior College transfer Brendon Strickland are the three quarterbacks remaining on the Louisiana Tech roster.