RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wrapped up day one of fall camp on Thursday with an emphasis on team chemistry. Boise State transfer quarterback Hank Bachmeier is looking to be that connecting piece under center.

“He’s working on rhythm, consistency of drops, the progressions of the offense. I think he’s also now fine-tuning his relationship with the receivers,” said 2nd year Bulldogs head coach Sonny Cumbie. “I think he picked up exactly where he left off in the spring if not better.

“It’s nice to come back out again and build camaraderie with the guys, (and) build a relationship with the guys. Just even coming out today, working on that chemistry on some of these routes and plays,” said Bachmeier. “That’s the first time we’ve done eleven on eleven in a long time so that was nice to get back to it.”

Coming off back to back 3-9 seasons it’s imperative for coach Cumbie to get 100 percent buy in from the entire roster.

“There’s a lot of competition which makes guys have to pick their game up and be a lot better,” said Associate head coach Dan Sharp. “Plus I think we’ve got a lot more guys on the team itself that have bought into the team and everything.”

“Everyday come to work. No matter what the circumstance, no matter what the weather is,” said linebacker Hugh Davis. “Whether it’s a life, a practice a walk through, we keep the same energy. You know we’re going to work hard.”