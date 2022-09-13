RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Last week a total of seven teams in the top 25 lost, of those seven, four lost to unranked opponents and two of the three to lose in the top ten fell to teams in the group of six conferences.



Conference USA is one of those six and this weekend, unranked Louisiana Tech has a chance to join the club, and become the talk of college football with a successful trip to Clemson, South Carolina.

Saturday marks the first meeting between Louisiana Tech and Clemson since the Tigers defeated Tech 51-0 in 2006.

After picking up his first win at Tech a week ago, a 52-17 victory against Stephen F. Austin, Sonny Cumbie is fully aware of the opportunity his Bulldogs have this weekend.



“If you’re not excited to play this week then I don’t know if you have a pulse for it. I don’t know if this is the right locker room for you to be in,” Cumbie said. “I think everyone will be excited about playing there. I think everyone will have high emotions before the game but at the end of that your emotions settle in and your execution takes over.”

The Bulldogs have already experienced a hostile environment earlier this season, taking an early 3-0 lead against Missouri, ultimately falling to the Tigers 52-24.

Louisiana Tech has lost eight consecutive road games and nine consecutive games not played in Ruston, dating back to 2019. The Bulldogs haven’t defeated a Power-5 opponent since they beat Miami in the 2019 Independence Bowl 14-0.



Kickoff is set for 7:00 P.M. on Saturday night.