RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Tech (3-6) look to win their final three matchups of the season in hopes of becoming bowl-eligible. It’s been three years since the Bulldogs have been contenders.

“We want to try to continue to climb our way back up to where we’re in bowl contention every season this time of year,” said head coach Sonny Cumbie. “We’re playing meaningful football games, which this is a meaningful football game for us. I sense from our team a sense of urgency but also just a sense of excitement for the opportunity and challenge of playing Liberty and having the type of opponent we have on the road.”

“Obviously you have to win the rest of our games to get bowl eligible but you can only really focus on today,” said quarterback Hank Bachmeier. “We had practice, you can only really focus on that practice. You can only really focus on this week and this game. You’ve got to go 1-0 every single day, I think, and I think it you do that and are consistent in your process, the results will take care of itself.”

Louisiana Tech has struggled with bringing home victories on the road, being 1-3 this season. The Bulldogs have the opportunity to hit .500 by securing wins in their final two away games.

“Playing on the road is obviously something we’ve had to tackle here,” Cumbie said. “There’s a lot of things that you tackle when you take over a new program and that’s one of the things we’ve had to tackle and we’ve accomplished it. But we’re not just going to sit like alright we’ve won one game for the first time on the road since 2020, we want to try to continue to add to that. How do we do that? It’s being out best, we talked about it.”

Liberty University (8-0, 6-0) looks to stay unbeaten as they host Louisiana Tech this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT at Williams Stadium.

A win for the Flames will allow them to host the Conference USA championship game.