RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Just days after landing former Boise State quarterbakck Hank Bachmeier, Louisiana Tech has added another offensive weapon.

Former Baylor running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams announced his commitment to the program on Twitter.

Williams rushed for over 500 yards and four touchdowns for the Bears last year, adding 11 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. He reached the century mark on the ground twice.

A former four-star recruit, Williams entered the transfer portal on January 13th.