RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Tech hasn’t won an away game since 2020. Head coach Sonny Cumbie says it’s the standard in college football to execute and win games whether the bulldogs are playing in the Joe or on the road.

“I’m going to ask the guys today in the team meeting if any of them remember where they were in December 2020,” Cumbie said. “Just how much time has passed. I think it takes an approach of a week of preparation, I think it takes a great practice on Tuesday night and Wednesday. As you travel on the road and being locked in on the intent of what we’re doing. We’re traveling to play really well and to win a football game.”

“I think this team is a little different,” said offensive lineman Abe Delfin. “We just have a fight in up I haven’t seen in us before. Just the FIU game and how we fought back in one of the last games. We’re turning the point to where I think we’re going to be able to get a win on the road this week.”

With conference play ahead, the Bulldogs will play three weeks straight of weekday games.

“It’s fun, we get to go play three games in a certain amount of time,” said linebacker Zach Zimos. “I haven’t played anything like that in my college career so I’m definitely looking forward to it. The fun is in the winning that’s what we plan on doing.”

The Bulldogs will travel to UTEP facing the Miners in a prime time game this Friday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. central time.