MOBILE, Al (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Turnovers proved costly again for Louisiana Tech as they fell 38-14 to South Alabama on Saturday night at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

LA Tech (1-3) coughed the ball up five times (four interceptions and one fumble), including on four straight possessions.

Despite three of those turnovers coming in the first half and USA (3-1) jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead within the first four minutes due to a fast 6-play, 80-yard drive and a punt return for a touchdown, the Bulldogs found themselves down just 17-7 at halftime.

Getting the ball first to start the second half, LA Tech was looking for more big plays to slice into the deficit like the first score of 52 yards in the air from Parker McNeil to Smoke Harris. However, the ‘Dogs quickly dug themselves too deep a hole by throwing a pick-six and then losing a fumble that was turned into another touchdown for the Jaguars.

What was a 17-7 deficit turned into a 31-7 deficit just four minutes into the third quarter.

The two teams traded passing touchdowns in the fourth with the one from the Bulldogs being a 4-yard score on fourth down from McNeil to Griffin Hebert.