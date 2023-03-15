RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Former Louisiana Tech guard Cobe Williams announced on Monday he’d be entering the transfer portal. Wednesday he announced he’ll be joining former Bulldog head coach Eric Konkol at Tulsa.

Williams led the team with 18.8 points per game before leaving the team in mid February for personal reasons. He was an efficient scorer and he distributed the ball well averaging 4.1 assists while pulling down 4.1 rebounds per game in the 2022-2023 season.

In his four years in Ruston, Williams scored 1,210 points.