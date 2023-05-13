RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After entering the transfer portal on April 26th, former Louisiana Tech Defensive Tackle Keivie Rose has made his decision.

The Henderson, Texas native will suit up for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Rose announced his decision via Twitter on Saturday.

Rose was a First-Team All-Conference USA selection in 2022, making 24 tackles, 4 for loss, with 2 sacks. He was an Honorable Mention selection in 2021, and a member of the C-USA honor roll in 2020.

Rose chose the Razorbacks over offers from Ole Miss, TCU, and Miami, among others. He made 72 tackles in four years as a Bulldog.