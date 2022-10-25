RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Saturday’s Homecoming game against Rice gave Louisiana Tech fans their first extended look at true freshman quarterback Landry Lyddy. With starter Parker McNeil going down early in the game, and back-up Matthew Downing exiting with a season ending injury late in the fourth, Lyddy was thrust into the spotlight. The Bulldogs found themselves down eight points with time expiring in the fourth when the true freshman delivered a 19 yard touchdown pass to Cyrus Allen on his very first pass, completing the ensuing two-point conversion to Tre Harris to force the game to overtime.

“I was very proud of how Lyddy came into the game in a very tight spot, in a critical time, and really showed a lot of poise and did not blink,” said Coach Sonny Cumbie. “He did a good job of getting the ball to his playmakers. He had a series of plays that he had there at the end of the game there where he had some big time throws, and some big time moments for this team.”



Lyddy finished the game completing three of six passes for 38 yards and two touchdowns. His worth ethic and approach have gained the respect of his older teammates, including sophomore offensive lineman Carson Bruno. “When he first walked into the huddle, the look on his face, he was ready to roll,” said Bruno. “There was just no hesitation in his eyes. I knew he was gonna be fine. He threw that ball, he was so calm, like nothing happened.”

Bruno faced off against Lyddy while the two were in high school. Bruno starred along the defensive line for C.E. Byrd while Lyddy led a high-flying passing attack for Calvary Baptist. “He’s actually in the locker next to me in the locker room,” said Bruno. “We’ve gotten really close and I couldn’t be happier for him…he’s gonna be a good one.”



With Louisiana Tech set to play Friday night in Miami against FIU, Lyddy should feel right at home under the “Friday night lights” if his number is called. The quarterback led Calvary to a 2020 Division IV state championship, capturing the game’s MVP in the process. Not to mention, he’s one of the most prolific passers in state history, earning the Gatorade Player of the Year award last season. If Lyddy is forced into a starting role, his head coach has seen enough to know Lyddy will be ready.



“He was a lot calmer than I was when he entered the game,” laughed Coach Cumbie. “He was very calm, very poised. He’s a pretty even keel kid. And I think that comes from the confidence that he has in himself, and his preparation. I think he does a very good job with his self discipline of intentionally doing those things on a day to day basis.”



Heading into Friday night, incumbent starter Parker McNeil is listed as questionable. And while it remains unclear who the starter will be, Coach Cumbie welcomes the competition. “That’s what we want from our team, where…if you play at a level where if Parker is too banged up to go, and it is Landry Lyddy, and then Lyddy plays at such a level that we’re having tough decisions and trying to figure out who we’re playing next,” said Cumbie.

Louisiana Tech kicks off against FIU in Miami at 7PM on CBS Sports Network.