RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – December 3rd, 2020.

Louisiana Tech defeated North Texas 42-31 in Denton to move to 5-3 during a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. The Bulldogs haven’t won a game on the road since, dropping 13-consecutive contests.



Bulldog Head Coach Sonny Cumbie has a chance to win his first road game as a head coach this weekend against a 2-9 Charlotte team. Cumbie believes his team will have their highest level of focus this year when they head to North Carolina on Saturday.

“In terms of focusing like we haven’t focused before, I think our team has focused at high levels at certain points in the season. But, as you go through the year it has to increase because physically we are who we are,” said Cumbie.



Despite the team’s road woes and their bowl hopes already gone, Cumbie says the Bulldogs’ pre-game approach will remain the same. “Going to continue to have a lot of fun at practice because this is a game that I really enjoy…”It’s something that I have a lot of joy in, it’s something that I think our coaches have a lot of joy in, and we want to try to find that in the midst of a season that you haven’t won a lot of football games.”

Quarterback Parker McNeil is unlikely to play against the 49ers, suffering from a broken finger. True freshman Landry Lyddy will start, with Jack Turner backing the Calvary alum up.

“I think Landry is super talented, he’s very smart. I think he’s a sponge when it comes to football and knowledge and wanting to learn and wanting to get better,” said Cumbie of the Shreveport native, who has thrown for 474 yards and three touchdowns in five appearances.

Charlotte and Louisiana Tech will meet for just the second time on Saturday. The Bulldogs won the only meeting last season, 42-32. Kickoff is set for 3:30.