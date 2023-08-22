RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Tech is less than a week from the start of the season, Tuesday head coach Sonny Cumbie made an announcement most expected, but now it’s official.

Boise State transfer Hank Bachmeier will start under center for the Bulldogs Saturday night against Florida International.

Bachmeier comes with a bevy of experience, starting 29 games in four seasons in Boise.

“I think Hank has been in our system long enough and we got enough volume and reps and different concepts we use that he has a certain comfort level with things. Being able to put those guys out there in positions to be successful, he’s played a lot of football, that’s what’s exciting,” said Cumbie. “He also hasn’t played since October and I think it’s important to remember that. There’s a lot of new faces there’s also a lot of players who have a lot of career snaps and that’s what I’m excited about.”

“He’s a head coach but he’s been a quarterback, he definitely respects all of our opinions as quarterbacks and the staff said Bachmeier. “He’s been awesome to me and he’s always trying to push me to be the best I can be.”

Cumbie has high expectations with Bachmeier under center in 2023.