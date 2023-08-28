RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s a good day to be a Bulldog because Louisiana Tech is 1-0. Tech opened their season with a win Saturday night over FIU in a conference game, beating the Panthers 22-17.

Saturday marked 30 college career starts for quarterback Hank Bachmeier. This was his first game played since redshirting then entering the transfer portal last October.

The Boise State transfer went 33/44 with 333 yards and 1 touchdown. This puts Bachmeier at 21-9 for his career record.

“I started off a little slow. Probably more than I wanted to,” Bachmeier said. “Made a few mistakes here and there. Just an incredible team win all around. Special teams, defense, offense. It was just a great team win. There’s so much more to grow on because we have so much more potential. From the mistakes that we did make so definitely grateful for this opportunity and a fun one I will remember.”

“I love watching how he completed,” La Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie said. “I think when you complete 77% of your passes, it doesn’t surprise me. I think he’s only going to get better and better in this offense because he hasn’t played since October. This is a completely different offense going against completely different teams with teammates. All of those things really take a minute to settle in and I think it settled in and made some big times throws.”

Louisiana Tech will take on SMU in Dallas Saturday, Sept. 26. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The last time these two teams faced off was in 2021 where the Bulldogs fell to the Mustangs 39-37.