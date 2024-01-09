RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bulldogs are coming off a road loss to Sam Houston where they allowed 81 points against the Bearkats.

LA Tech will now shift their attention to playing Middle Tennessee on Thursday in Murfreesboro, causing Head Coach Talvin Hester to emphasize the importance of defense with applying pressure.

“We just have to take care of the basketball, which we did not do at Sam,” Hester said. “And if we can get a shot on the basket every time down the court and not turn the ball over, I like our chances. But the truth is we gave up 81 points on the road. The only time we gave up 81 points is to a top 20 team in the country and that’s Colorado State. We didn’t defend. If we can get back to being gritty defensive team that we were we got to 20th in the country At one point and we dropped to about 68 now. If we can get back to that and our energy and our effort, we have a good chance to win on the road.”

Daniel Batcho and Isaiah Crawford lead the Conference USA in several categories: rebounding (Batcho), field goal percentage (Batcho in first, Crawford in second), blocked shots (Batcho in first, Crawford in second), steals (Crawford in second), scoring (Crawford in third).

Crawford recently made program history being the first to rack up 1000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 steals and 50 blocks.

“It’s unbelievable to have two guys like that,” Hester said. “We love to have it, it’s what makes us us. What’s made as good defensively to have their length around the basket around the rim. I wouldn’t trade Isaiah and Batcho for anybody in the country. I think they’re who we need, I think we can win with them. I think we’re right there on the brink, we just have got to get over the hump.”

The Bulldogs will be back in the TAC as they host the Liberty Flames for their conference home opener on Sunday.