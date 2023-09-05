RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bulldogs are now 1-1 on the season after last week’s loss to SMU. This week they’ll have a battle of two transfer quarterbacks when they take on non-conference opponent, Northwestern State.

The Bulldogs’ defense put up 73 tackles on SMU in week one and are preparing for the new demon under center.

Bulldogs’ Senior, defensive back, Willie Roberts said, “He has a lot of experience. He’s played a lot of football. So, guys like that know the game. We have to go inside the game knowing that he’s going to know things but so are we. I feel confident in our preparation.”

“You have a lot of film, so you want to try to break down the tendencies of a player individually,” explained head coach, Sonny Cumbie, “From a defensive standpoint, are there are any tells in terms of front pass or off the snap count. You get a feel for the kids skill set by watching how he did previously and then we have the game from last week so from that standpoint it’s been big being able to see that.”

On the other side of the ball, Northwestern State head coach, Brad Laird, is familiar face to Ruston. He’s a graduate of Ruston High and his dad was a former Bulldogs’ coach.

“I think in the state of Louisiana, it takes on another meaning just because of the passion, the culture of this state. The passion that the high school players in this state have for their schools and also what football means to all of us here in Louisiana, ” said Cumbie.

This rivalry kicks off Saturday, September 9th at 6:00 p.m. at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana.