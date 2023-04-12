TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Pleasant Grove pitcher Jarret Halter has been named the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.

John Sartori:

We’re here at Pleasant Grove high school for this week‘s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week, Pleasant Grove baseball’s Jarret Halter. Jarret, only a sophomore, but you’ve been heading this rotation with all the success you guys have had 10-0 in district. What is the key to your success so far this year.

Jarret Halter:

Really just filling up the strike zone, using my four pitches, throwing strikes and letting my defense do all the work.

John Sartori:

We’ve seen how competitive this district is Liberty Eylau has been really strong all your there’s been a few teams that have been gunning for you guys but every single time you guys are tested you’ve come out on top. What is been the key to that team success just building this program?

Jarret Halter:

Phenomenal defense and all of us hang out after school and build great team chemistry. We’re really just so tight together and it comes out on the field.

John Sartori:

You begin your high school career as a two sport athlete, now focusing just on baseball, what went into that decision?

Jarret Halter:

It’s just because I see myself playing college baseball. Yeah, Friday night Lights, I mean that’s amazing. I mean it’s packed out every time and they’re all loud and it’s pretty good feeling. I need to focus on baseball, that’s what I see myself playing, college ball.

John Sartori:

What is the thing that you’re looking to accomplish this year before the end of your sophomore year?

Jarret Halter:

State championship, yes sir.

John Sartori:

That’s Jared Halter. He’s this week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.