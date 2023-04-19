TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Liberty Eylau pitcher Cal Jones has been named the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.

(John Sartori)

It’s time to meet this week’s marketplace Chevy Player of the Week Liberty Eylau Baseball’s Cal Jones. Cal, senior year. What are some of the emotions that come with that? Now that the season is winding down?

(Cal Jones)

Well, there’s a bunch of up and downs in baseball sometimes we’re struggling from time to time, this guy that comes with the game of baseball.

(Sartori)

What does it mean for you as one of the seniors on this team helping out some of the younger guys in the program?

(Jones)

I just try to teach them everything I know and just be by my actions you know, a lot of guys take it for granted.

(Sartori)

you want to play college baseball. Why is it so important for you to keep playing at the next level?

(Jones)

I just love the game. One of my favorite games it is my favorite game.

(Sartori)

You played two sports throughout your high school career. You played football as well. You guys saw increased success in football just like this baseball team. What was it like to have successful senior year in football?

(Jones)

It was great. We were we were like six and 0 or five and 0 at the beginning of the year. And unfortunately, I broke my ankle and had to stop playing but it was a great year. I was having fun.

(Sartori)

Graduation is right around the corner what has been being a leopard meant to you?

(Jones)

It’s a lot of pride…I transferred in but to be a Leopard you’ve got to have a lot of pride

(Sartori)

Cal Jones from Liberty Eylau is this week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.