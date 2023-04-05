SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Byrd junior Distance Runner Hudson Roberts has been named the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.

John Sartori:

We’re here at C.E. Byrd High School for this weeks Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week. Byrd track and field Hudson Roberts, Hudson, junior year been battling some injuries, finally healthy. How is the season going so far?

Hudson Roberts:

It’s been really awesome just to be back and be running again and trying on different distances and testing out my speed and seeing how that kind of is an a weight training lately to help develop that speed. It’s been a lot of fun kind of just like getting back into it and trying out new things.

John Sartori:

You said you go anywhere from 400 meters to the 2 mile, which of those distances do you feel like you’ve enjoyed the most so far trying out these different distances?

Hudson Roberts:

I would say that season the 400 is definitely been my favorite because I haven’t run that since middle school so randomly whenever coach decided to put me in the 4 x 4 recently I ran it and as soon as I was done I was like oh my gosh I want to do it again like can I do it next week like that’s the most fun I’ve had in so long and so it’s definitely been super fun.

John Sartori:

What is it like being a part of this community at Byrd where every athletic team, it feels like you guys are all just so in tune with one another just that community support. What is that been like throughout your high school career so far?

Hudson Roberts:

Oh, it’s been the most amazing thing ever like if you know, Coach Plaza, Couch Juan Plaza he’s the best we’re so blessed to have him. I always tell him I don’t know how you ended up here but I’m so glad you did because he’s done so many amazing things. Especially like the team just being so close it’s so so awesome. We’ve like had the privilege of being such like our team has grown like substantially in the last year I’d say. In the years prior to my freshman year there really wasn’t a team the girls isn’t seem as I think to people and now to see it grow into 20 is amazing.

John Sartori:

It is there one specific thing that you’re looking to accomplish this year?

Husdon Roberts:

That’s a really tough one, I would say a big one is remaining injury free for the remainder of my high school career, breaking 2:25 by the end of track season in the 800 which is not a massive goal but it’s definitely something I want to see myself do.