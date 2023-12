BOSSIER CITY, La. (KMSS/KTAL) — Three Parkway baseball athletes signed to continue playing on the next level.

Pitcher Sean Waits signed with McClennan, third baseman SJ Driggers will be heading to BRCC, and pitcher Colton Smith will continue his baseball career at Jones College.

On Friday, the teammates celebrated their signings in front of friends and family at Parkway.