CONWAY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Taylor Tigers rallied from behind to take down Mount Ida 9-3 in the Arkansas Activities Association Class A State Championship Game.

The Tigers trailed 3-0 when they exploded with a four run 3rd inning, and then put the game on ice with three more runs in the 6th inning.

Waylon Woodell drove in a pair of runs with a two run double to the right field gap, scoring Mason Lindsey and Jasper Jones. Taylor added another insurance run in the 6th inning on a Jessie Umphries RBI single to right.

“It’s definitely special, getting back last year when nobody thought anything much of us, that one was definitely special but this year it was harder on the guys, said Taylor head coach Brian Fowler. “They came in preseason number one and had expectations out the roof. That’s nothing new at Taylor but statewide they had a lot of pressure on them from the outside.”

Taylor (24-4, 10-0) has won 18 straight games dating back to March 18th.

“They just came to work everyday and got better and better and they competed their tails off. Adversity didn’t bother them as much and I think that made a difference,” said Fowler.