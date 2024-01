SHREVEPORT La. (KTAL/KMSS) — E.J. McDonald led Captain Shreve with 20 points as the Gators open district play with a 60-41 win over Natchitoches Central.

Captain Shreve improves to 15-3 with the win, Natchitoches Central falls to 14-3 with the loss.

Southwood opened district play with a 64-54 win over Parkway on the road on Tuesday night. Jeremiah Evans led the way for the Cowboys with 25 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.