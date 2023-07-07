TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Texas High School class of 2007 held a candle light vigil at Grim Stadium in Texarkana Friday night to honor the life of classmate Ryan Mallett who tragically drowned in Florida last month.

Ryan Mallett is one of the most accomplished high school football players in Texarkana history.

He threw for nearly 8,000 yards and 72 touchdowns in three seasons at Texas High.

Mallett went on to a successful career at Arkansas before spending six seasons in the NFL but it was stories from off the field that touched the hearts of so many in Texarkana.

“When me and him first met in 8th grade, we were the same height, he was like maybe an inch taller than I was. The next year, all of a sudden he grew to like 6’3″ and then the next time I saw him I was like oh my goodness,” said Mallett’s high school teammate Marquis Brown. “I mean this guy was tremendous, he was fun, he was legendary, we knew at an early age he was going to be very special.”

“Special kid, he loved to play, he loved to compete, he loved his teammates. He was like a little boy in a giant’s body. That’s just what he was,” said longtime Texas High head coach Barry Norton. “He loved everybody, he loved his coaches, he loved to play, he loved his teachers. He was, just everything he wanted, He truly dreamed of being a college football player, pro football player, every one of his dreams. He wanted to be a high school football coach one day and he did it. Thirty five years was just way too short for him.”