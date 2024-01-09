SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Ruston Bearcats closed things out late in the game to defeat Calvary 69-61 on Tuesday night.

Captain Shreve played host to Benton. The Gators defeated the Tigers 54-33.

JD and EJ McDonald led for Shreve with 12 points each. Benton’s Trey Smith led with ten points in the loss.

Northwood held on to defeat Woodlawn 39-38 in a close contest.

Green Oaks lit up the scoreboard putting together an 82-37 victory over North Caddo.

In girls’ basketball, the North Caddo Lady Titans took care of Green Oaks defeating the Giants 56-24 on Tuesday night.