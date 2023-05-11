MINDEN, La. — Glenbrook Athletic Director James Thurman has announced the selection of Reagan Smith as the school’s next Head Football Coach.

Smith has been an assistant coach or coordinator at West Monroe, Evangel, Logansport, Parkway, and North Caddo. During his coaching tenure, Smith has been part of 3 state championship teams (West Monroe 2009, Evangel 2010, Logansport 2016).

During that span, Coach Smith has coached numerous athletes who went on to play collegiate football, including 9 players who are current or former NFL players.

Smith stated, “I am thankful, excited, and very happy to come full circle as the next head coach at Glenbrook School. I started my coaching career here at Glenbrook in 2008. Now I get to start my head coaching journey in the same special place. I want to thank Head of School, Darden Gladney, Athletic Director James Thurman, and all the other stakeholders for trusting me with this tremendous opportunity. Together, with the Glenbrook School community, I look forward to maximizing our program.”

Coach Smith will meet with the team Monday during school and will be introduced at the Athletic Banquet Monday night.

Football workouts are slated to begin on Tuesday, June 6th, and will take place on Tuesday through Thursday at 8:00 am.