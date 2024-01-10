BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Parkway Girls’ Basketball are the reigning state champions and after losing Mikaylah Williams and several starters last season, new elements had to be brought in.

Power forward Dakota Howard might be the answer to getting the Lady Panthers back to the title game.

“She’s that on-the-court field coach that we need,” said head coach Gloria Williams.

“If any coach can look up to a player and be like ‘I can trust her to do these things for the teams, that’s really big for anybody,” Howard said.

Coach Williams says the junior has been an amazing addition to the Lady Panthers after transferring from Haughton.

“It means a lot to have her in that uniform and to have her wear that uniform,” Williams said. “It means a lot to me personally. Just to get her on the court this year has been phenomenal.”

“I had torn my meniscus and it made me not able to do as I wanted to so I had to sit out,” Howard said. “Plus the transfer. Injury didn’t stop me, I was still in the gym working out, putting in the extra work to be better. Even though I wasn’t playing, any extra work is going to help.”

Dakota credits understanding the game at the next level because of Coach Williams, saying her explanation helps with being the coach on the court.

“She just brings everything clear to me,” Howard said. “Like if I don’t understand, she is always there to just pick me up and help me understand what the next level and the next big step of anything.”

“We try to example and lead by example,” Williams said. “But sometimes you don’t know if the kids are actually getting it but then you hear stuff like that and you’re like ‘okay, so they are listening and they comprehend and they do have an understanding the information that we’re putting out there.’ That means a lot coming from a student to a coach because it means that they’re actually paying attention when you don’t think that they are. They’re paying attention.”

Dakota sitting out for her transfer did not allow her to compete in the state championship game, making the motivation to return this season extra enticing.

“I just feel like I didn’t earn the ring that I got,” Howard said. “So I want to be able to go and earn it for myself. It will be real big on me to know that my hard work is actually paying off on something.”

The Lady Panthers will be back on the court Jan. 9 when they host Airline.