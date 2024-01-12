BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Parkway girls’ basketball picked up a big win over Benton, while Bossier fell to Wossman in a heartbreaking loss on Friday night.

Parkway got an early lead over the Lady Tigers finishing the first quarter with a 19-point lead. The Panthers then went on to defeat Benton 56-27.

Chloe Larry led for the Panthers with 19 points in the win.

Bossier and Wossman faced off against each other in a rematch of last year’s state semifinals.

The Bearkats tied it up at 58 with less than ten seconds to go. A Wossman 35-footer at the buzzer would lift the Wildcats 61-58 to defeat Bossier in a heartbreaker.

Javon Johnson put together a game high 27 points for the Bearkats in the loss.