HAMMOND, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU signee Mikaylah Williams scored 23 points and Chloe Larry chipped in 20 as Parkway dispensed of Barbe 61-28 in the Division I (Non-Select) state semifinals Thursday down in Hammond.

The Lady Panthers started slow, falling behind 6-0 before going on a 33-9 run to take a 33-15 lead at the break.

Parkway was suffocating on defense, holding Barbe to 22% shooting from the field.

The win sets us a rematch with Ponchatoula in the state title game. Last year the Green Wave outlasted the Panthers for a 2 overtime win in the championship game.