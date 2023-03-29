STONEWALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — North Desoto senior Aly Delafield has been named the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.

We’re here at North Desoto high school for this week‘s marketplace Chevy player of the week North Desoto Softball‘s alley Delafield, Aly senior year winding down. What are the motions to come with that?

Well I’m pretty sad because I don’t want it to end but this has been the best year yet. I think our team is very good I love these girls are like family to me Coach Whitman, all my coaches. I love them but I have been thinking about it, I’m just like I’m not ready for it to end quite yet.

Easier to to move on knowing that this isn’t the end of your softball career going to northwestern state does that I guess it take away some of that sadness?

Yes it does, knowing that I will still be able to get to do what I love definitely makes it easier especially since I have like friends going with me and stuff like that I’m excited.

What’s the motivation to get another state championship you’re chasing your sister right?

Yes, I was about to say got a live out the legacy have to at least be tied with her she can’t have more than me and it’s just fun like there’s just no other feeling like winning.

You talk about the Delafield Legacy, Luke is adding to that now as quarterback of the football team getting to see him play in a state championship while you’re still a student here you’re obviously gonna be close to him you get to watch him his next three years. What was that like for you?

That was really one of the coolest experiences of my life especially since I was cheering like I was a cheerleader, so it was just the emotions I was so happy for him and I was just proud. It’s just so amazing to get to see your family thrive and just enjoy their time here just like you did so that was really cool for my whole family. We all enjoyed that so much.

Finally, what are you looking to accomplish in these last few weeks of your high school career at North Desoto?

I just want to play the best that I can. I want to make the most memories and I just want to soak it all him and ‘til it’s over.

Aly Delafield, she is this week's Marketplace Chevy player of the week.