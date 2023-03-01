BOSSIER, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier senior Tahj Roots has been named the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.

(Sam Rothman)

“We’re here at Bossier High School, and I’m now joined by our Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week. Bearkat senior Taj Roots, Tahj, four years here at Bossier I’m sure flew by but when you look back at your time here as a Bearkat just what what comes to mind?”

(Tahj Roots)

“Just putting in hard work over all the four years it always comes out and shows like in the final year like my freshman year, I never would have thought that I’m here where I am now. Just the all the worj just comes flowing back through your brain. Feels good.”

(Sam Rothman)

“If you could go back to freshman Tahj, what would you tell him now?”

(Tahj Roots)

“Just keep working. That’s all that’s literally all I have to say. Because that’s all I did.”

(Sam Rothman)

“As a senior you’re looked to as a vet on the team. How have you kind of embraced that leadership role?”

(Tahj Roots)

“The fact that it’s the pressure. I’m looked up to, so I have to be I have to show the younger guys how it’s done because if I’m lacking then they’re gonna see that as okay.”

(Sam Rothman)

“Going back to last year, obviously not the way you wanted the season to end, You fell just short of that state title. Has that kind of been in the back of your mind all year? Does that serve as a little bit of extra motivation?”

(Tahj Roots)

“Yes. 100% Because last year, I felt like we were supposed to get the job done. And we ended up not getting the job done. And plus I told a couple guys that you know, we’re gonna come back this year and we’re gonna get it done so I gotta keep my promise.”

(Sam Rothman)

“When people think back on Tahj Roots as a Bearkat, What do you want your legacy to be here?”

(Tahj Roots)

“I want my legacy to be hard work. I want people to look and be like, you can do it no matter where you are. If you’re a freshman, who no one knows, you’re not getting any playing time on varsity. I want them to think Tahj did it, I can too.”

(Sam Rothman)

“We talked about being a senior not much time left. The question that gets asked, what are your plans after high school? So what are those plans?”

(Tahj Roots)

“My plan is to go to college and play basketball. I have multiple offers. I don’t know which one I’m going to pick it but yeah, that’s gonna be my plan.”

(Sam Rothman)

“Okay, promise me now when you decide where you’re going. You tell us first. Thanks so much. Tahj Roots, our marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.”

The Bearkats play Plaquemine for a spot in the state semifinals on Friday.