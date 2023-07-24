MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — High School football in the Arklatex doesn’t take a back seat to anyone, in fact the area boasts 26 players currently on NFL rosters and another 40 playing Power 5 football.

One player who will be joining a Power 5 team next season is Many defensive back Tylen Singleton. Sunday Singleton announced his commitment to LSU.

On Monday Singleton told KTAL why he’s choosing to play his college football in Baton Rouge.

“It was a family decision, I’m close to home and I just feel like at home at LSU and I can really be myself and bring out my true potential being an athlete at LSU” said Singleton.

He went on to say “The way they’re coming up now, when coach BK got there last year and they’re going to keep climbing to the top and be back where they’re supposed to be and I want to be there to help them do that.”

Singleton feels like he’s going to thrive in the Purple and Gold.

“I see myself as a player that’s going to be around the ball a lot because I’m playing the STAR position in the box and playing safety at the same time so I feel like my true potential can come out there with him,” Singleton said.