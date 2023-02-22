BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Parkway senior Mikaylah Williams has been named the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.

John Sartori:

We’re here at Parkway with Mikaylah Williams she is this week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week. Mikaylah, senior year winding down, you get that first playoff win under your belt as you look to capture that state title how did you feel about tonight’s performance?

Mikaylah Williams:

I feel like we played good, bittersweet feeling, senior year coming to an end and just on to bigger and better things.

Sartori:

It’s got to be sol wild because you’ve been in the spotlight for so long and now it is finally coming to an end and people have been talking about this end for so long, what are the emotions that come with one of your final home games tonight?

Williams:

I feel like it’s a sad feeling but also a grateful feeling knowing I’m going to the next level and just leaving all my friends and family here. That’s something I’ll definitely be thinking about.

Sartori:

How has that learning experience been for you to live in the moment, I’m sure that’s been a challenge throughout the last couple of years with everybody talking about the next level. How has that learning experience been for you in trying to soak in every moment here at Parkway?

Williams:

I think it’s been pretty easy, you know I have family that kind of keeps me grounded and humble, so just living in the present and not worry too much about the future.

Sartori:

You guys now on to the quarterfinals after losing in Hammond last year, the motivation has to be at an all time high for you.

Williams:

We know that feeling we felt when the buzzer went off and we were on the losing side, so just having it in the back of our mind knowing we want to come out on top this time.

Sartori:

In these last few high school games that you have, you’ve accomplished so much but what are the things you’re trying to do in these last couple of high school games that you have personally.

Williams:

Definitely just winning the state championship. I feel accomplished throughout my high school career but this is the last box I need to check off.

Sartori:

You’re the person everybody’s talking about but this senior class has some ballers on it, everybody is so accomplished, what do you have to say about your fellow seniors and what they’ve been able to do here at Parkway?

Williams:

I’m just extremely proud of them working hard, never letting me overshadow them and just being who they are and thriving.

Sartori:

What does being a Panther mean to you now that you’ve only got a couple of weeks left in this black and red uniform?

Williams:

To me I think it’s a big thing of family. They made me feel welcome since I was a freshman here and all throughout my four years so I’m extremely blessed to be called a Panther.

Sartori:

Mikaylah Williams, she’s this week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.