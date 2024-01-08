BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Loyola Flyers picked up a win on the third and final day of the Bossier Invitational, defeating Mansfield 49-46.

Eli Baker led for the Flyers with 16 points.

Sharmal Booker Jr. led the way for the Wolverines with 12 points in the loss.

Northwood picked up a 53-45 win over Deridder.

Lake Charles College Prep defeated North Caddo 69-47 to extend their win streak to five games.

Huntington and Airline faced off in a rematch game of the Doc Edwards Invitational, where the Raiders beat the Vikings.

Airline’s Kevin White was responsible for the game-winner that lifted the Vikings to a 45-43 victory over Huntington.

Calvary and Bossier faced off in the last game of the Bearkats’ home tournament. The reigning state champions fell to the Cavaliers 66-64 after toughing it out in overtime.

Rondae Hill led the way for the Cavs with 27 points.

Kerel Woods-Dean led the Bearkats with 32 points in the loss.