TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — For the 2nd year in a row Liberty Eylau is making a deep run in the UIL 4A state baseball playoffs.

The Leopards are just one win away from a trip to the state tournament for the first time since finishing runner up in 2007, they last won the state title in 2006.

After making a run to the Regional Semifinals last season, Liberty Eylau now finds themselves in the Regional Finals, giving the Leopards more than enough playoff experience to be prepared for a matchup with Celina Friday night.

“We’ve been in a bunch of playoff series together. A bunch of these guys have been there or have been on the team or whatever,” said Leopards head coach Zach Fowler. “It just helps with the routine leading into the game you know, once you get out there to play, it’s still baseball so it doesn’t affect you too much.”

Friday’s game is set for 7pm at North Lamar High School in Paris, Texas.



