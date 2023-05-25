TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Liberty Eylau used a four run third inning to win game one of the 4A Regional Semifinal series against Aubrey 5-2 Thursday night at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.

The Leopards are now just one win away from a Regional Championship berth against Celina.

Beckville took care of Douglass 13-0 in game one Thursday in Carthage, but fell short of wrapping up the series with a 3-2 loss in the nightcap. The decisive game three will take place on Saturday in Nacogdoches.

Pleasant Grove’s season came to an end with a 7-1 loss to Celina.

Carthage earned a split with China Spring setting up a rubber match in that series.

Harleton remains unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Garrison.