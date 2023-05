SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The KTAL Sports Department has learned head coach Chadwick Lewis is resigning at the end of the school year.

In two years leading the Giants, Lewis holds a (3-18) record including (0-1) in the LHSAA playoffs.

Before becoming the head coach at Green Oaks, Lewis spent time as an assistant at Byrd and Huntington.

The search for a new head coach begins now for Green Oaks.