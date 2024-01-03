SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Jacob Stewart is a name to remember here in the Ark-La-Tex with a standout performance in this season’s Doc Edward’s tournament.

With eleven and a half seconds left in the championship game, the senior guard sank two free throws to extend their lead over Airline.

“Going into the game, it was a mindset like we can’t lose this game,” said Stewart. “We won last year so we wanted to go back to back.”

The tournament MVP scored eight of his game high 15 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Raiders to back to back championships.

“When the game is tight like that, we expect him to be the guy, the ball is in hand,” said Huntington head coach Mack Jones. “Sometimes you’re going to win some and lose some but I take my chances with him with the ball in his hands.”

Huntington is known for producing point guards so when Jacob finally got his shot he took advantage of the position consistently being the first one in the gym and the last one out.

“Humble kid that waited his turn. Sometimes a lot of kids want to play early but there’s a process,” said Jones.

“I have big shoes to fill so going into the season, I couldn’t slack,” said Stewart. “Just bringing 110% and not just playing for myself but playing for Huntington across my chest.”

Jones holds his players to high expectations and his guidance is a big reason why Jacob Stewart is our marketplace Chevy player of the week.

“Since ninth grade, he’s always been on me. He’s always been on me, always had high expectations. He doesn’t want less than 100% every game. He’s going to stay on you,” said Stewart. “He’s made an impact on my life, teaching me how to be a young man on and off the court. Just building those good habits.”

“We’re in a position right now having a good team and having a good season because of him,” said Jones. “We’re fortunate to have him lead our team right now.”