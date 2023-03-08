LAKE CHARLES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — For the 2nd season in a row the Huntington basketball season ends in the semifinals after Wednesday’s 63-43 loss to No. 1 seed Scotlandville at Burton Coliseum.

“Special because that was our main goal since we were freshman and since he came in so that was our main goal to get here and win it,” said Huntington guard Dakaveon Taylor. “For us to grow up together and be like blood brothers, it means a lot.”

“Huntington is Huntington nation, it’s Shreveport and like you said, these guys are role models for our kids who are coming up from middle school and they look up to these young men and so they’ve done quite well,” said Huntington head coach Mack Jones.

Huntington finished the season with a 24-9 record.