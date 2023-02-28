SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Haughton senior Lowrey Lain signed with Centenary to continue her soccer career on Tuesday morning in the school’s field house.

Lain is planning to study nursing. She chose to attend college in Shreveport because it’s close to home.

“It was so great to see everybody in front of me and get to see all of my supporters over the years and I just can’t wait to play soccer for the next four years at a University that I love,” said Lain. “I chose Centenary because it’s close to home. I love the college coaches that I’m going to play (for) and I love the girl’s I’m going to play soccer with.”

Lain joked she chose Centenary so her mom could help her with her laundry.