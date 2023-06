TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Harleton Wildcats improved to 31-1 on the season with a 4-1 win over Douglass in game one of the regional finals at Mike Carter Field in Tyler on Thursday night.

The Wildcats got the scoring started in the bottom of the 3rd inning when Braden Hopkins singled to centerfield, driving in Kayden Skaggs to give Harleton a 1-0 lead.

Game two is set for Friday at 5pm in Tyler, and game three would follow if necessary.